EMOTA trustmark now also available in the Netherlands

As a result, online retailers in the Netherlands are now able to apply for the international EMOTA Trustmark, according to ecommercenews.eu.

The European Multi-channel and Online Trade Association (EMOTA) is a representative association for the mail-order and distance selling sector in Europe. The association`s agenda includes investment in the community’s future, by covering policy dossiers, researching the industry, running events and gaining trust from consumers.

The European trustmark for ecommerce establishes synaesthesic certification criteria for all national trustmarks throughout Europe. It is designed to augment consumer trust in online shopping across borders, increase online cross-border turnover for European web merchants and help overcome the language barriers of national trustmarks. At the moment, several European associations are connected to EMOTA. These are: Handelsverband (Austria), Safeshops.be (Belgium), ASML (Finland), EPAM (Greece), bvh (Germany), Consorzio Netcomm (Italy), Confianca Online (Portugal), SAEC.sk (Slovakia), Confianza Online (Spain), Trygg E-handel Trustmark (Sweden), Garantie VSV (Switzerland) and WebwinkelKeur Foundation (The Netherlands).

