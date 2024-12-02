EMOTA announces new member ERA

The Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA), a UK trade organisation, is acting as a forum for the physical and digital retail and wholesale sectors of the music, video and videogames industries. Its membership spans supermarkets, specialists, mail order, internet and mobile companies, who between them represent over 90% of the UK’s entertainment retail market.

The ERA also works closely with the supplier organisations in the UK market, such as BPI, BASE and UKIE in areas relevant to entertainment retail.

EMOTA’s President, Jörgen Bödmar, welcomes the ERA and adds: “The addition of ERA to EMOTA will further strengthen EMOTA’s position and knowledge base as we continue advocating for a true single market for Europe’s e-commerce industry”.

Following ERA’s membership application, Kim Bayley, the Chief Executive of the Entertainment Retailers Association, stated: “With the future relationship between the UK and the EU pending, it has never been more important to work with our European ecommerce partners to ensure that the European single market for ecommerce is fit for Europe’s ecommerce industry and that all unnecessary barriers are removed”.