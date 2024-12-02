EMOTA accepts new member, Association of Romanian Online Stores

ARMO, the representative association of online stores in Romania, is an ecommerce association which develops online trade in Romania as a modern and efficient method of commerce, supporting online stores and the ecommerce environment locally.

EMOTA’s President, Jörgen Bödmar, looks forward to working with an association located in one of Europe’s fastest growing ecommerce markets.

The European eCommerce and Omni Channel Trade Association (EMOTA) is the European level umbrella federation representing online and omnichannel trade across Europe. The main mission of EMOTA is to promote ecommerce and help policy makers remove any barriers to trade.