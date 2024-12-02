eMobilePOS integrates GETI cheque processing, gift and loyalty for mPOS

As a result of this partnership, eMobilePOS has the capability to use GETI processing technologies to accept cheque and ACH (automated clearing house) payments. Businesses using the eMobilePOS solution can also make use of GETI gift and loyalty card programs to redeem cards and reward loyal customers from the store or restaurant.

The eMobilePOS solution is based on the Apple iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch devices and.

eMobilePOS can be implemented as a standalone solution or as an integrated point-of-sale solution with connectivity to accounting and enterprise management systems such as QuickBooks, Sage50 Accounting US, SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics.

In recent news, e-Nabler has entered a development partnership with Retail Pro International (RPI), a provider of retail point of sale software and retail management software services, to enable the latter’s customers to add the eMobilePOS service to their existing Retail Pro retail management platform.