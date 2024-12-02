Emma integrates Chip savings in money management app

The two are joining forces in an Open Banking collaboration team to allow UK customers to track their automatic savings and savings goals within Emma’s dashboard.

Open Banking regulation launched in January 2018 and Emma says it is riding on the momentum building within the UK consumer market.

Emma customers can follow their money and financial habits on a dashboard, which analyses their spending patterns. Emma also offers other features like the ability to predict when users are about to hit their overdraft.

If Emma gives customers oversight of their finances, Chip optimises and automates them.

By connecting Chip to your current account, Chip analyses your spending behaviour and automatically saves money.