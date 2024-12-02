EML Payments upgrades service offering by joining Banking Circle

According to EML Payments, by accessing Banking Circle Virtual IBAN, the service provides its clients with the ability to reconcile the flow of funds, without the high fees and slow transfer times they have previously experienced.

Banking Circle Virtual IBAN gives EML a Master Account and allows the company to assign a Virtual IBAN account to each client, in their client’s name. By pointing the card scheme flow for each store to the relevant Virtual IBAN, this helps with reconciliation of inbound flow.

Operating in sixteen countries across Europe as well as in Australia, USA and Canada, EML Payments’ platform issues and processes Scheme products on behalf of global corporates. According to Saxo Payments Banking Circle, by using Banking Circle Virtual IBAN, EML will be able to issue its clients with a dedicated account in their name, eliminating the need to set up multiple banking relationships, within each country and currency the bank or Financial Tech business wishes to trade.

