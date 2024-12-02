Emirates NDB updates to Calypso 15 for treasury ops

This is part of Emirates NBD’s multi-year digital transformation plan. It has made an USD 410 million investment towards digitising operations, products and services for its corporate clients and retail customers.

Centralisation and consolidation were key goals for the upgrade, ensuring that all products and functions were available in one single core system. Calypso’s new Front Office Workstation (FOWS) allows Emirates NBD traders to monitor their cross-asset positions and P&L in real time. With Calypso’s capital reporting framework, Emirates NBD seeks to meet Basel 3’s upcoming capital reporting requirements.

Launched in 2016, the transformation project includes an upgrade of Emirates NBD’s capabilities across IT systems, architecture and infrastructure, information security and data.