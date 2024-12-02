Emirates NBD upgrades payments system with TCS

Emirates NBD will standardise payments operations across India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK and the United Arab Emirates.

The payments solution includes order management and clearing and settlement, according to TCS.

TCS Bancs provides direct debit and credit transfers, including domestic and international variations, on a single platform. It is certified with the Swift-ready label for the payments market and the Swift gpi-ready label.

The solution is designed on ISO20022-based data and process models, and includes real-time payments and open APIs.