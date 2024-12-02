Emirates NBD unites with CCRManagers fintech platform

Emirates NBD representatives have declared that they will continue to leverage digital banking solutions and that the collaboration with CCRManager is meant to strengthen NBD’s origination and distribution capabilities.

Launched in 2017, CCRManager is a digital trade finance platform that connects various banks and financial institutions to originate and distribute trade assets. The web-based platform was developed collaboratively with several trade finance institutions and is set to enable banks in the Middle East to manage their capital, credit, and liquidity needs.

Emirates NBD was formed on 16 October 2007 when the shares of Emirates NBD were officially listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).