The initiative, conducted in collaboration with Al Etihad Payments, which is a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, will facilitate the acceptance of the UAE's domestic card scheme.

Emirates NBD, the first major issuer of Jaywan cards, will distribute them to its customers. These cards will be compatible with the bank’s ATMs, Network’s merchant terminals, and e-payment gateways. Network International’s infrastructure will provide access to more than 60,000 merchants across sectors such as retail, hospitality, electronics, jewelry, and hypermarkets.

Supporting financial inclusion in the UAE

As an acquirer in the region with over three decades of experience in payment solutions, Network International aims to support the rollout of Jaywan cards and contribute to the UAE’s financial inclusion and stability objectives.

Representatives from Network International expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that Jaywan will enable secure and reliable transactions, leveraging the company's payment expertise and extensive merchant network. They emphasised that the initiative aligns with the UAE’s financial inclusion goals while strengthening Network International's position as a digital payments leader.

In turn, officials from Emirates NBD noted that the collaboration supports the development of a robust digital payment ecosystem in the UAE. They brought up the potential for Jaywan cards to enhance the bank’s presence in the issuing market and contribute to the country’s transition toward a cashless economy.

Etihad Payments officials described Jaywan as a system designed to advance national objectives of financial stability and inclusion by providing an accessible and cost-effective payments framework. They added that the partnership enables seamless transactions for merchants and enhances payment options for Emirates NBD customers.

The Jaywan domestic card scheme forms part of the UAE’s wider efforts to promote digital payments and reduce reliance on cash. These cards will eventually support transactions in select countries as part of a phased rollout. They are available to all licenced financial institutions in the UAE, enabling them to cater to diverse customer needs.