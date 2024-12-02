Emirates NBD launches WhatsApp Business Solution

The implementation, carried out in partnership with Infobip, allows customers to interact with the bank through the chat for functions such as checking account balances, the last five transactions of account or credit cards, or the last credit card mini statement, temporarily blocking or unblocking cards, new cheque book requests and checking foreign exchange rates.

WhatsApp messages are encrypted and the green badge next to the Emirates NBD name in the chat window ensures customers are engaging with the business’ verified account.

To subscribe to this service, customers are requested to text the bank via SMS or subscribe through mobile or online banking – meaning access to the chat is granted on an individual basis.

Emirates NBD says over half of the bank’s customers actively use mobile and online banking regularly.

Recently, Emirates NDB’s digital protégé Liv launched an AI chatbot itself.