The initiative is aligned with the UAE government’s push towards digitalising payments and aims to improve security, automation, and reconciliation through tokenised credentials.

Visa Commercial Pay-Mobile allows businesses to manage expenses more efficiently by enabling employees to use Visa virtual cards on mobile devices via digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The solution improves existing virtual card functionalities by integrating tokenised virtual credentials, offering increased security, real-time controls, and streamlined expense management. This also enables virtual cards to be used for point-of-sale (POS) transactions, expanding their utility beyond online payments.

Supporting B2B payment automation

The introduction of this payment solution comes as businesses face challenges in automating and digitising B2B payments. Emirates NBD and Visa’s virtual card capabilities are designed to improve efficiency in payments processed through card networks, providing working capital benefits and facilitating secure transactions. These solutions also offer real-time data insights, supporting business planning and mobile payment capabilities.

Representatives from Emirates NBD stated that the collaboration with Visa supports efforts to enhance financial tools available to businesses, offering greater flexibility and control over corporate payments. A Visa official highlighted that this partnership aims to modernise payment processes for businesses in the UAE, reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation in the financial sector.





Other developments from Emirates NBD

In January 2025, Emirates NBD worked with Network International LLC to support the acceptance of Jaywan cards at Network’s merchant terminals. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with Al Etihad Payments, which is a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, aimed to facilitate the acceptance of the UAE's domestic card scheme.

These cards were designed to be compatible with the bank’s ATMs, Network’s merchant terminals, and e-payment gateways. At the time, officials from Emirates NBD noted that the collaboration supported the development of a robust digital payment ecosystem in the UAE. They brought up the potential for Jaywan cards to enhance the bank’s presence in the issuing market and contribute to the country’s transition toward a cashless economy.