Emirates NBD launches new trade finance portal

smartTRADE offers Emirates NBD Transaction Banking clients a comprehensive range of new functionalities, allowing them to submit all trade requests online – such as letters of credit, guarantees, trade loan requests and more – enjoying reduced paperwork requirements and a shorter turnaround time in the process. The revamped portal makes it easier for clients to obtain trust receipt financing by allowing them to submit a request instantly online instead of visiting a bank branch.

In addition, clients will get real time updates on the status of their transactions through email and SMS notifications. Clients will also be able to make more informed decisions about their trade finance requirements, thanks to easy access to historical data, dashboards and other information on the smartTRADE portal.