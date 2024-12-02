Emirates NBD launches Banki to promote financial literacy

Through its highly engaging and informational interface, Banki will target the nation’s youth to become economically aware at a young age and consider careers in the banking and financial services sector.

Divided into five main sections, Banki will allow users to: play five engaging games that help them understand the concept of savings, trading, simple financial transactions and digital banking; learn the basics of banking products, financial services, stock markets, economics and additional topics aligned to the Ministry of Education’s curriculum; build a customised profile to create their personalised financial avatar; discover the latest information on Emirates NBD’s internship opportunities, career fair events and employment processes: and hone their skills in resume building, interviewing, communication and presentations.

Available on both the Google Play and Apple stores, the edutainment game can be downloaded for free on either operating system and be used simply by registering with an email ID.