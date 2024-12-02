Emirates NBD debuts API sandbox

It says it’s the first UAE bank to introduce such a platform in the region, as part of its AED 1 billion (USD 272.3 million) investment it has committed to its digital revamp.

The sandbox is powered by Virtusa. It consists of over 200 APIs and 900 end points covering retail, corporate and SMEs.

Developers also have access to over three million simulated customer transactions based on the BIAN (Banking Industry Architecture Network) model.

According to the bank, the sandbox makes Emirates NBD more accessible to developers with API technology boosting the bank’s role in accelerating the region’s innovation ecosystem as well as creating increased for value for its customers and partners.

So far, four unnamed fintechs have been onboarded on the sandbox to create proof of concepts.