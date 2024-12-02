Emirates NBD builds AI-enabled bank with AWS

This will enable the Middle-Eastern bank to build a personalised retail customer banking experience.

The Middle-Eastern bank will use AWS data analytics, internet of things (IoT), natural language processing (NLP), and other advanced technologies as part of its ongoing efforts to better engage with customers and simplify banking.

Emirates NBD will take further advantage of AWS’ AI and machine learning services including Amazon SageMaker, a machine learning service for real-time banking experiences.

The bank will also be leveraging Amazon Personalise, an AWS machine learning service that enables the development of individualised recommendations to launch new personalised retail banking applications.

Additionally, Emirates NBD will also be using Amazon Polly, a cloud service that uses deep learning technologies to convert written content into human-like speech in its automated call centre to enhance customer interactions by delivering “lifelike” voice banking experiences.