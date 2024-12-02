Emirates India International Exchange partners with Xpress Money

The alliance is set to provide access to its services across 21 branches of Emirates India International Exchange in UAE. Through this partnership, Xpress Money is set to offer its cash to cash, cash to card, cash to home, cash to mobile, direct account credit services to different parts of the globe.

Xpress Money currently operates in approximately 150 countries in five continents.

In July 2013, Xpress Money signed a MoU with Money Express, an African money transfer company, to launch its operations in West & Central Africa.