Emirates chooses Uplift as their BNPL solution

Passengers booking flights with Emirates can choose to spread the cost of their travels over time by benefitting from simple and affordable monthly instalments through Uplift. Customers will see the total cost of their trip upfront and even get to choose an upgrade to the Business class for accessible costs, spread over months, with only a slight increase of the monthly payments. Uplift doesn’t charge any late fees or prepayment penalties, and even allows customers to travel before completing their payment.





Paying for your dreams in instalments

As the world is slowly recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic and borders reopen, millions of people across the globe are eager to resume their traveling. However, the current economic situation, combined with spikes in inflation rates and higher costs for operating airlines have caused concerns among tourists and regular passengers.

BNPL providers like Uplift and Fly Now, Pay Later have proven great compromise solutions for everyone looking to book a trip to their favourite destination without having to pay for it all upfront. As the world’s largest international airline, Emirates can now make worldwide travelling more accessible to customers and even increase its market cap by gaining more clients through its flexible payment solutions.

At the same time, Uplift has proven track record of supporting airlines by providing customers with more flexibility, along with driving additional bookings and increasing the overall amount spent on travelling for customers. Up to date, the US-based BNPL platform has partnered with over 200 airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel providers across the world to provide sustainable and flexible payment solutions to consumers.





How does it work?

Uplift’s BNPL flexible payment options are available on Emirates’ official website, and customers can choose to pay in 3, 6, 9, or 12 monthly instalments, depending on their preferences. However, down payment may be required for some services, while actual terms are based on the traveller’s credit score. Moreover, not all states are included in the offer, and customers are advised to check all terms and conditions before applying for the loans.

Emirates serves customers on six continents and in North America, it operates from various cities, including Washington DC, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and Toronto.