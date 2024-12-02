Emirate NBD customers can now use Google Pay

As contactless payments gain popularity in the UAE, the bank has taken the lead in supporting new ways to pay.

Google Pay enables users to make payments via their Android devices, wherever contactless payments are accepted.

To make purchases, customers will need to add their Emirates NBD Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards to Google Pay.

Google Pay uses near field communication (NFC) to transmit card information thus replacing the need for authentication via chip and pin. Users can load their card details directly to their Google Pay wallet.