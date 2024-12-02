Emergent Technology to add identity and biometric hashing technology

Trust Stamp develops artificial intelligence and biometric hashing technology for identity verification and portability. Its core application combines state of the art facial biometrics and proof of life tests to create unique and secure digital identities.

Using a mobile phone or computer, an individual captures a video or still image of their face. Biometric data is recorded and matched with a photo-ID, public records or social media to verify identity. The data is translated into a proprietary hash, which can be used to analyze and attach trust or preferences to business interactions.

The Trust Stamp hash is in operation across multiple industries including, banking, fintech, KYC/AML compliance, real estate, and law enforcement. EmTech will also implement Trust Stamp technology across its Responsible Gold platform for the gold supply chain, which uses blockchain technology to track conflict-free gold from mine, to refinery, to vault. Trust Stamp’s imaging technology will be used to verify the authenticity, provenance, and uniqueness of each gold kilobar registered on EmTech’s Responsible Gold blockchain.