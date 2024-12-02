Emergent Technology acquires Interpay Africa

The acquisition marks the launch of EmTech’s Africa 20-20-20 strategy, which is focused on expanding Emergent Payments services into 20 African countries by 2020. In addition, the company will launch its G-Coin digital tokens into the African market in 2019. G-Coin tokens are digital certificates of title to responsibly sourced physical gold and are a viable alternative to volatile local currencies.

Emergent Payments is a payment facilitator for digital merchants expanding into emerging markets. Through a single API integration, merchants gain access to local payment services in emerging market countries throughout APAC, LATAM, Africa and the Middle East.

Interpay Africa connects African merchants to local and international payments capabilities across mobile money, traditional payment, and local bank platforms. The company has over 40 employees in offices in Ghana, Benin and Pakistan.

