Emergent Payments launches Jumpstart Brazil payment solution

Jumpstart Brazil provides 23 local payment solutions to help merchants and businesses broaden their reach in the fast growing Brazilian ecommerce market. This new offering was specifically designed to increase access to revenue opportunities. Previously, a complex payments landscape and intricate Brazilian compliance laws and tax regulations limited merchants’ ability to establish an efficient payments system.

With more than 102 million online users in Brazil, local payment methods are critical. Today, 60% of digital transactions are done with credit cards. The rest are done with one of more than 20 local methods such as Boleto, making the Brazilian market far more complex than the US. In addition, the local conditions make it necessary to have optimal tax structures and advanced fraud and chargeback tools.

The Brazilian ecommerce market is valued at USD 20 billion for 2015, and is forecasted to grow 24% annually, fueled by increased online usage and transaction volume, according to Russell Shiffer, General Manager of Product for Emergent Payments.

By eliminating the need for businesses to take on the high cost of establishing a local entity in Brazil, Jumpstart Brazil delivers multiple integration methods, support for various business models, including subscriptions, microtransactions, paymium, and freemium, and gain access to payments tools.