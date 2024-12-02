Emerge Mobile launches mPOS solution across Africa

Emerge Mobiles mPOS solution consists of a card acceptance platform, web portal, smartphone merchant applications and a hardware adapter that is attached to a smartphone. The technology transforms smartphones into a mobile payment terminal capable of processing chip-and-PIN and mag-stripe card payments.

The solution is compatible with iOS and Android mobile platforms. As well as accepting card payments, the system can also accept and process payments from third-party mobile wallets and enable the redemption of mobile vouchers and coupons.

The mPOS card acceptance solution is PCI PTS (Payments Card Industry PIN Transaction Security) compliant and achieved EMV Level 1 and 2 certification.