



Through this strategic initiative, emerchantpay aims to equip merchants with higher acceptance rates, improved cross-border transactions, and more competitive pricing, which will, in turn, deliver a simplified and optimal payment experience for businesses operating in Brazil and Mexico. Additionally, the expansion highlights the company’s commitment to the Latin American region, offering scaled flexibility, efficiency, localised expertise, and optimised payment performance for international businesses seeking to enter these markets.











Furthermore, according to recent data from Statista, Latin America’s ecommerce market is expected to reach USD 150 billion by 2027, with Brazil and Mexico positioning themselves at the top. Considering that digital payments are on a growth path, Brazil’s Pix system is projected to overtake credit cards as the country’s most-used online payment method, which underlined a shift towards faster and safer transactions. As consumer demand increases and the digital economy scales, merchants require localised payment solutions to remain competitive and support higher conversions in this region.

Commenting on the announcement, representatives from emerchantpay underscored that their company’s LATAM solution is developed to assist merchants growing their operations in Brazil and Mexico. Integrating with additional local acquiring channels and payment methods is set to allow businesses to benefit from efficient payment services that provide them with optimised results.





Latest news from emerchantpay

Just over a month before this announcement, emerchantpay joined forces with Oasis Travel to provide the latter with payment solutions that could improve the customer experience in its high-street locations. The collaboration enabled Oasis Travel to gain access to emerchantpay’s extensive payment capabilities, specifically developed to augment operations and elevate payment experiences in various channels.

Moreover, emerchantpay teamed up with Visa Acceptance Solutions back in October 2024, planning to scale global acquiring features and technology platform integrations. By working with Cybersource, part of Visa Acceptance Solutions, the company intended to expand its global acquiring capabilities while improving how it served the needs of its merchants worldwide.