emerchantpay partners with Rubean AG





As per the information detailed in the press release, the solution is set to be available to partners and merchants in the UK and Europe. Through this collaboration, both companies can further solidify their payment services for merchants and partners, with them being able to benefit from using PhonePOS with their existing Android app.











emerchantpay – Rubean AG partnership objectives

By implementing PhonePOS, businesses in various sectors are enabled to accept card payments using Android devices, removing the demand for additional hardware and enhancing customer experiences. With PhonePOS, merchants can accept card payments, mobile wallets, and high-value transactions that require a PIN. Moreover, the solution provides businesses with flexibility, decreased costs, and ease of use, as they leverage a device they are already familiar with. The potential benefits of SoftPOS are increasing the interest in these solutions and the two companies chose an opportune moment to launch it.



According to emerchantpay’s officials, in addition to being a convenient payment solution, SoftPOS intends to support merchants' expansion opportunities and improve customer experience. With the new solution, the two companies focus on contributing to the improvement of the payments sector by bringing a more flexible, scalable, and user-centric POS payment service. Representatives from Rubean AG stated that their company’s commitment to enhanced customer experience aligns with emerchantpay’s, making the collaboration suitable for both enterprises. By joining forces, the two companies aim to allow businesses to tap mobile payments with PhonePOS and reach additional growth opportunities.



Rubean AG and emerchantpay plan to support businesses in integrating PhonePOS into their existing payment strategy, enabling them to receive local acquiring, a reporting dashboard, as well as fraud management and performance optimisation. With their technology and customer-centric approach, the two companies focus on developing a simple and engaging payment experience for merchants’ customers.





SoftPOS use and predicted market growth