emerchantpay partners with FitBank





Following this announcement, the partnership is set to enable emerchantpay to strengthen its cross-border payments capabilities to merchants and traders that are targeting the Brazilian ecommerce market.

Through the process of using FitBank’s platform, emerchantpay is expected to deliver its global partners with additional infrastructure in order to accept Pix and Boleto transactions in the region of Brazil. In addition, other features and benefits will be offered, as emerchantpay will fortify its risk management capabilities. This process will take place as the company will ensure improved security and fraud prevention measures for its customers and traders.







More information on the partnership

Global payment service provider and acquirer, emerchantpay was developed in order to optimise the payment process easier and more securely for businesses and clients of all sizes. The company’s in-house and global acquiring solutions aim to allow merchants to accept transactions in an improved way across the world, while also optimising their conversions. Clients are also provided with access to their own Account Manager and Risk Analyst products, alongside technical and customer support.

The collaboration between emerchantpay and FitBank comes at a pivotal moment in the industry, as there is a demand for comprehensive, efficient, and secure real-time payment transactions in a region that continues to grow and extend. Brazil represents a country that focuses on ranking among multiple areas around the world that maintain their strategies to develop rapidly in terms of processed real-time and cross-border payments.

With this in consideration, the strategic deal between the two financial institutions will give emerchantpay the opportunity to further develop as a trusted payment services provider for cross-border payments and ecommerce in the region of Latin America. At the same time, the firm is expected to be poised to expand its services in the future into more countries around the area, such as Colombia or Mexico.

In addition, by combining FitBank’s modern and optimised platform with emerchantpay’s cross-border payment capabilities, the firms will focus on providing international businesses with the possibility to access a resilient and streamlined payment experience and meet their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving market.

The companies will continue their shared commitment to deliver smart and secure tools and experiences for the industry, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the market.



