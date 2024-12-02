eMerchantPay now able to offer merchants a SEPA Direct Debit solution

The SEPA Direct Debit solution allows merchants to collect EUR-denominated payments from accounts in all European Economic Area countries. Like any other direct debit scheme, the SEPA Direct Debit solution is based on the concept that the merchant requests money from the customer and, with the customer’s approval (mandate), debits the customer’s account. Direct debit requires both the merchant and the customer to hold a bank account within the SEPA region. The bank accounts may be held in EUR or any other SEPA currency, but the actual transfer of funds always takes place in EUR. eMerchantPay’s SEPA Direct Debit Solution caters to the following verticals: digital goods, physical goods, subscription-based services, debt collecting services, gaming and dating.

eMerchantPay is an established payment service provider that provides international online, mobile and POS payment processing services to merchants across the globe. For more information about eMerchantPay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.