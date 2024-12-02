



Following a successful partnership in Europe, emerchantpay and Novalnet now intend to improve the latter’s capabilities and maximise its merchant expansion across the US by supporting payment acceptance via emerchantpay’s payment solutions. The two companies plan to simplify operational efficiencies and increase growth within Novalnet’s portfolio by extending their services into the US market. Already having a consistent presence in Europe, Novalnet intends to attain a similar position in the US by working closely with emerchantpay.











Novalnet’s objectives in the US

By utilising emerchantpay’s payment knowledge and capabilities, Novalnet focuses on broadening its merchant reach across several sectors in the US. Also, emerchantpay’s partner-focused approach, dedicated support, performance monitoring and strategic advisory solutions, are set to further assist Novalnet in meeting the specific demands and requirements of the US market. At the same time, emerchantpay’s insights enable Novalnet to customise its services to address the evolving needs of merchants based in the region.



Regarding the expanded payment relationships, representatives from emerchantpay highlighted their enthusiasm for bringing their company’s collaboration with Novalnet to the US market. In addition to supporting Novalnet in its mission, the current news allows emerchantpay to ensure an increased level of service delivery while further solidifying its position in the global payment environment. On the other hand, Novalnet’s officials mentioned that expanding their company’s partnership with emerchantpay further assists its development strategy, with the move enabling Novalnet to benefit from the necessary abilities to drive efficiencies and continue designing solutions that meet the expectations of US customers.





emerchantpay’s previous partnerships