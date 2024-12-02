emerchantpay is expanding to Germany

The company offers stationary trade and ecommerce companies integrated solutions, products, and services. This portfolio includes consulting services and solutions for acquiring, such as expansion into new markets, offering new processing or billing currencies, reporting, risk management/fraud prevention, and integration into existing backend and online shop systems. Additionally, emerchantpay provides debit and prepaid payment cards that companies and merchants can issue.

This means that money transfers, limits, and authorisation workflows can be controlled in real-time and in multiple currencies. There is also a risk and fraud management tool available that secures every transaction. emerchantpay's solutions cover over 80 global payment methods and customers can make use of customisable payment pages and integration into leading shop systems. emerchantpay's POS payment solution also ensures secure payment in stationary retail, which includes acceptance of card systems, support for chip, PIN, and contactless payments as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Android Pay.