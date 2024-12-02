



By joining forces with Cybersource, a part of Visa Acceptance Solutions, emerchantpay aims to grow its global acquiring capabilities while improving how it serves the needs, demands, and preferences of its merchants worldwide. The announcement comes shortly after the company expanded its payment partnership with Novalnet AG to offer solutions to the US market. The move followed a successful alliance in the European market, with the two organisations planning to focus their efforts on augmenting Novalnet’s capabilities and maximising its merchant expansion across the US by assisting payment acceptance through emerchantpay’s payment services.











Scaled reach and improved user experience

The partnership with Visa Acceptance Solutions is set to expand emerchantpay’s global acquiring features and extend its reach. Also, the two organisations intend to offer access to integrations with technology and infrastructure providers via a single connection. Some of them include enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for retailers, travel booking and reservations software, and other industry-specific tools.

Moreover, emerchantpay’s merchants can benefit from scaled geographic reach, simplified connectivity with technology platforms, minimised integration difficulties, and increased flexibility via a comprehensive payments platform. At the same time, the deal is set to deliver more payment functionality for customers, with emerchantpay and Visa Acceptance Solutions aiming to offer options for advanced fraud management and network token features that can allow increased conversion and reduced fraud. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from emerchantpay underlined that the agreement with Visa Acceptance Solutions highlights their company’s commitment to providing upgraded payment solutions, supporting growth, faster market readiness, and efficiencies for merchants operating in the digital economy.

Besides its partnership with Novalnet AG and Visa Acceptance Solutions, emerchantpay also joined forces with TrueLayer in June 2024 to offer payments by bank transfer for merchants across Europe and the UK. The strategic move intended to provide a solution that could enable emerchantpay’s merchants to leverage this payment option to allow customers to connect to their online banking environment at checkout for a secure and optimised experience.