



emerchantpay, as its exclusive acquirer, will provide advanced payment solutions to improve the customer experience in Oasis Travel's high-street locations.

Oasis Travel is known for personalisation and expertise within Northern Ireland's travel sector. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction aligns with emerchantpay’s mission to provide secure and reliable payment solutions. Through this partnership, Oasis Travel will gain access to emerchantpay’s extensive payment capabilities, specifically designed to optimise operations and elevate payment experiences across various channels.

emerchantpay offers solutions such as Pay by Link and Mail Order/Telephone Order (MOTO) payments, enabling Oasis Travel to accept payments from customers, whether they are in-store, on the phone, or online. By using these solutions, Oasis Travel is set to be able to deliver an improved payment experience across various channels while maintaining its dedication to personalised travel services that customers appreciate. Furthermore, another aspect of this partnership is the integrationof the smartPOS PAX A920 terminal, which facilitates efficient and secure card transactions at their locations.

Other collaborations from emerchantpay

In October 2024, emerchantpay partnered with Visa Acceptance Solutions to increase global acquiring features and technology integrations. This collaboration with Cybersource aimed to improve services for merchants worldwide. The announcement followed an expansion of emerchantpay's partnership with Novalnet AG that offered solutions in the US market, building on their successful European alliance to upgrade Novalnet’s capabilities and support its merchant growth in the US.

The collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions focused on upgrading emerchantpay’s global acquiring capabilities and broadening its reach. Additionally, both organisations planned to provide access to integrations with technology and infrastructure providers through a single connection. This included tools such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for retailers, travel booking and reservation software, as well as other specialised industry tools.