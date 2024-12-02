eMerchantBroker releases eCheck payment processing service

iCheck works with a Remote Deposit Capture system, which allows consumers to take a picture of a real check using their smartphone, prleap.com reports. This picture is actually a scan that EMB translates into a form of payment.

With the ability to see the full check, EMB provides merchants with the ability to accept check payments even when the consumer is not present, such as with online payments. For merchants that opt for the eMerchantBroker iCheck services, depositing of the funds is completed in one working day. Plus, iCheck offers a variety of custom features such as being able to send and receive funds directly from any US bank account.

Email invoicing is also available, which allows invoices to be sent via email, digitally signed and paid for within moments. Setting up an account takes a matter of minutes and EMB provides merchants with the ability to begin using the iCheck services the next day. Furthermore, merchants can even use the service to accept check payments over the phone.

EMB work with traditional businesses as well as high-risk merchants. A high approval rate allows high-risk merchants to get approved and accept credit card payments. EMB aims to provide all businesses with the ability to accept check payments.