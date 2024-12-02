Emailage reveals three new points of presence in the EU and Asia Pacific

The announcement follows the company’s 16th consecutive quarter of growth. The points of presence will join Emailage’s network of three existing zones across the US and EU, all of which are employed to provide a secure environment for mission-critical data. Representatives of Emailage suggest that the moves highlight a strategic commitment to offer global access in the marketplace.

Moreover, Q1 of 2019 also saw the company adding significant customers to its shared intelligence network, including one US bank, a mobile and online payment platform focused on Asia, as well as a global ecommerce solutions provider.