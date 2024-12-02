Emailage launches RapidRisk Score to help payment processors spot fraud

The solution is powered by artificial intelligence and aims to create risk analysis for payment processors, card issuers and merchants on every transaction. RapidRisk Score is aided by Emailage’s global intelligence network, can handle hundreds of transactions per second, and has already been adopted by three global payment processing platforms.

RapidRisk Score is the latest advance from Emailage, using the company’s unique automated email risk assessment products to help merchants identify online fraud in real time. This minimizes delays in the transaction process for genuine customers, so they can complete their purchases straight away. To find out more about Emailage in terms of their services and offering, please visit our web fraud & e-identity company database.