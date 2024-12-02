Emailage, Featurespace, partner to fight application fraud

Application fraud occurs when criminals use stolen or fake documents to open an account in someone else’s name. With this intrusive form of fraud on the rise, businesses need new fraud prevention methods, which can analyze the digital identity of the applicant.

Through this partnership, the ARIC platform will integrate Emailages global consortium of data and risk assessment scores to detect and report application fraud in real-time. In turn, this will boost the accuracy of customer authentication to identify and defend against fraudsters acting as legitimate customers at new account opening, while also facilitating compliance with new payment regulations.

Emailages email risk assessment technology leverages data inputs from a global network generating digital identities from a user’s email address. The business ensures data science techniques are combined with machine-learning technology to build a multi-dimensional profile of online purchasers and applicants to render a fraud risk score. This helps its clients build informed fraud decision making processes.

Digital identities established by Emailage are then fed through the ARIC platform, enhancing the machine learning models and rules used to automatically identify risk and catch new attacks as they happen.

