Emailage brings its fraud prevention services to Asia-Pacific

Emailage supports online retailers in tackling the problem of ecommerce fraud with its predictive fraud scoring technology, which uses email address metadata as a basis for transactional risk assessment and digital identity validation.

Recognizing the global opportunities for its fraud prevention technology, Emailage has identified APAC as a focus for growth, given the region’s rising rates of online fraud – as many as one in five APAC consumers have been victims of fraud, according to a recent report by Experian.

The company will continue to invest in the research and development of its solution over the next six months, and will double the size of the product team by the end of 2018. To find out more about Emailage in terms of their services and offering, please visit our web fraud & e-identity company database.