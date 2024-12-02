eMag taps into the Polish market

Previously, eMAG filed a request to the Polish Competition Council in December 2014, asking for its approval for the transaction. With this transaction, eMAG will gain access to a EUR 4 billion ecommerce market and will consolidate its operations in the region.

Up to Poland, eMag has been present in the Romanian, Bulgarian and Hungarian markets, with a total possible customer base of over 36 million customers.

Agito was launched in 2002 in Poland as an online shop for electronics and home appliances. In 2014, eMAG’s sales were estimated at nearly EUR 260 million, 40% higher than in 2013. eMAG has more than 1,000 employees.