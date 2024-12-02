eMag strengthens Romanian ecommerce operations with PC Garage acquisition

“Given the current growth in the gaming industry globally and the good positioning of PC Garage in this area, we will invest in its regional development and in the development of the range of products and services it offers,” said Iulian Stanciu, the CEO of eMag, according to a statement, business-review.eu reports.

PC Garage, founded in 2005, registered RON 0.9 million (USD 200,000) profit and a turnover of RON 129 million (EUR 29 million) in 2015. The deal, which was signed in April 2016, is pending the approval of the Romanian Competition Council. The brand, team and its platform will remain unchanged. PC Garage has a community of over 100,000 members interested in hardware and overclocking.

eMag is already present on the Bulgarian and Hungarian markets. Naspers made the first acqusition in eMAG back in 2012.