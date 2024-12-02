eMAG, Cdiscount, ePrice, Real to form a marketplace platform

IMN offers an interface that connects the four Marketplace platforms, which sellers can use as a single point of work to synchronize their offers on each of the four platforms, securely and in real time. For customers, IMN is a way to access a much wider range of products and services located in the country of origin, at competitive prices.

IMN aims to support the development of the digital single market, in line with the European Commission’s desire. Moreover, other Marketplace platforms in Europe have expressed an interest in being part of the IMN.