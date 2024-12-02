EMAB, Seamless sign agreement on mobile payments

In order to pay with SEQR, customers have to download the SEQR app and then scan a QR code displayed at checkout and confirm the payment by entering their personal PIN. The receipt is stored in the phone.

EMAB is a member organization owned by approximately 430 independent merchants within retail chains such as Shell, St1, Statoil 123, Preem and OKQ8. The organisation is also behind the own store profile Frendo with approximately 110 stores operated by independent merchants across the country. Within EMAB there are also 22 Gulf gas stations.

In recent news, Seamless has signed an agreement with Swedish hospitality industry and organisation Visita to provide the latter with mobile payment solution SEQR.