Emaar MGF and PayU join forces for online payment facility

Emaar MGF customers can now pay EMIs for their properties through PayUMoney. PayUMoney would help customers to pay anytime and any amount with no restrictions of National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) or Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

Emaar MGF is a joint venture between MGF Developments and Dubai-based Emaar Properties. The company started operations in India in mid-2005 and is engaged in residential, commercial, retail and hospitality projects across India.

PayU India is the Indian operation of PayU Group. With additional operations in Eastern and Central Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa, the PayU Group is present in 20 countries. The group forms the online payments division of Naspers, a multinational group that offers services based in communication and information technologies around the world.