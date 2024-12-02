Elo renews infrastructure and cloud services agreement with Tieto

Under the five-year agreement, Tieto will provide Elo with infrastructure and cloud services, and create a scalable platform to help increase cost-efficiency and simplification as well as creating favourable conditions for Elo’s future business needs.

The partnership will focus on helping Elo to reach their targets through delivering cloud services, standard solutions, online services, automation and virtualisation. In addition to this, Tieto will be creating suitable development conditions for the renewal of systems and technologies as a part of a common transformation program.

