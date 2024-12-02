Elo launches Elo Pay



According to the announcement, the new system aims to deliver fast, secure, scalable payment services, allowing it to grow as the merchant's business expands.





Elo Pay is a comprehensive payment service that supports merchants in accepting transactions with features including end-to-end encryption, secure tokenisation, Terminal Management Services (TMS), and Remote Key Injection (RKI). Moreover, the Elo Pay platform is compatible with multiple payment providers to provide security while processing payments.











Per the announcement, the Elo Pay system has been designed for all types of businesses, which provides merchants with four options to begin processing payments. First, Elo Pay Link enables merchants to utilise APIs to integrate their software with Elo's payment hardware. Elo Pay Link+ takes this further by providing a semi-integrated solution that supports acquisition between merchants and their chosen card networks.





Elo Pay TMS supports the management and monitoring of Elo payment devices, while Elo Pay RKI allows for the encryption keys to be securely injected into payment terminals remotely.





Strengthening the Elo Pay system is the Elo Pay 7" Integrated Payment POS Terminal. Utilising Elo's modular approach, the terminal can be deployed in multiple ways, from a stand-alone payment terminal to the computer fully powering an entire POS system. Moreover, as stated in the announcement, the Elo Pay 7" can accept all forms of card payment, including physical cards, contactless mobile phone payments, and merchant gift cards, depending on the payment processor and acquirer selected by the merchant. The Elo Pay 7" integrated POS system has been designed to simplify the payment process, improve user experience, and maintain payment security.





Merchants will be able to deploy and manage their entire network of Elo Pay devices through EloView, a management tool facilitating deployment and content provisioning for Elo Android-based devices.





About Elo

With over 30 million installations in more than 80 countries, Elo aims to establish a global footprint. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's portfolio allows its customers to choose, configure, connect, and control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from handheld to 65 inches. Configure with Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView, a cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView also enables the deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

