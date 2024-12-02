Together, FreedomPay and Elo are reinventing the digital in-store experience by uniting Elo’s innovative and interactive solutions with FreedomPay’s industry-leading commerce technology platform to create a secure, frictionless, unified shopping experience for global consumers while supporting merchants with robust loyalty and data analytics capabilities.











Built to accept popular payment and loyalty cards, the M60 Pay has a built-in EMV, magnetic stripe reader and NFC for cards with either chips or strips and digital contactless payments. The Android-based M60 Pay computer can transform from a mobile to a fixed POS solution with the optional docking station, expansion module, and Elo touchscreen monitor.





Decentralising the checkout process

The M60 Pay makes possible taking payments anywhere. The partnership with FreedomPay will bring enhanced functionality and security to create a more personalised experience for consumers.

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce platform offers benefits to merchants and their customers, including:

The ability to unify commerce across properties, channels, and regions within a single open, fully agnostic, flexible platform;

A touchless ecosystem that supports contactless payments, QR technology, Apple Pay, and Google Pay;

A fully integrated end-to-end solution enabling secure payments, identity-as-a-service, loyalty, and business intelligence.

Officials from FreedomPay said that consumers are looking continually for new payment functionality and greater customisation when it comes to payments. The partnership with Elo will give customers secure and seamless checkout experience expected with FreedomPay coupled with the innovative and modular designed solutions from Elo.