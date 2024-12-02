Elo and Felix announce mobile payments integration

The move aims to provide a seamless contactless payment experience to retailers across various industries, including retail, hospitality, sports stadiums, and quick-service restaurants.











The M50 Mobile Computer gains new payment capabilites

The Android-based M50 Mobile Computer is purpose-built to provide mobile inventory and mobile-to-fixed solutions for supporting computing needs. Now with Felix.Terminal Tap to Pay, the M50 Mobile Computer enables retailers to utilise the NFC function for contactless payments and BOPIS in environments such as retail, hospitality, sports stadiums, and quick-service restaurants. This functionality supports consumer demand for a frictionless buying experience.

The integration of Felix.Terminal Tap to Pay and the M50 Mobile Computer will enable retailers to accept NFC payments, improving the checkout experience for customers and increasing sales. According to a report by IHL Group, retailers using mobile POS systems have experienced 42% higher sales growth over those that don't.





Making payments mobile and customisable

Elo's Android-based M50 Mobile Computer provides a mobile inventory and mobile-to-fixed solution for computing needs, making it suited for retailers of all sizes. With the Felix partnership, the M50 can be used as a contactless payment device, giving retailers the flexibility to process payments from anywhere within the store, curbside, or at special events. This results in faster checkout times and improved customer satisfaction.

Elo’s officials said that the M50 handheld computer and Felix tap-to-pay is a great solution for business owners to accept contactless mobile payments anywhere.

In addition to the contactless payment function, the Elo and Felix solution provides merchants with a reliable, customisable mobile computer. A docking station and monitor can be added to create a fixed POS solution, providing retailers with a complete payment system that suits their needs.

Representatives from Felix said they are pleased to be working with an innovative company like Elo. Their cloud payment acceptance platform improves the way traditional payment terminals are enabled, creating exciting new use cases in the retail space and beyond. Enabling the M50 to accept payments is an example of how Elo and Felix are creating the next generation of smart retail solutions.

Elo and Felix's partnered solution will offer merchants the following benefits: