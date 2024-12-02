



Following this announcement, the collaboration will leverage INETCO’s improved real-time transaction monitoring solutions, as well as Agility’s expertise and experience in supporting clients in multiple sectors in order to optimise the overall payment reliability in the region of Brazil.

In addition, the deal is expected to provide Elo with the possibility to maximise its real-time payments solutions while also ensuring that each transaction is legitimate and secure before processing. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the Elo x Agility x INETCO partnership

Through the process of providing a consolidated real-time view of Elo’s entire hybrid network infrastructure, payment switch, third-party applications, and all payment transactions, the partnership aims to reduce failure diagnosis time in its core business by approximately 90%, improve the identification of failure toot causes, and integrate real-time monitoring without affecting transaction speed or requiring modifications to the payment switch. At the same time, it will also allow the company to diagnose historical failures and reach definitive resolutions faster and more accurately, as well as reduce failure recovery time, the technical resources, and the effort required for investigation.

In addition, by incorporating optimised AI-driven models and improved transaction monitoring capabilities into its services, INETCO will offer Elo the possibility to deliver the level of payments reliability and security that customers expect.