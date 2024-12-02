Ellucian Spend Management launches procurement management solution

Ellucian Purchase is a procurement management solution offered through a partnership with ESM, a provider of procure-to-pay tools for higher education. With this extension, users now have access to an online shopping solution that automates the entire procure-to-pay process by integrating directly with the existing invoice management solution.

The Ellucian Spend Management Suite already offers Ellucian Invoice, which provides expense and invoice management capabilities through a partnership with Chrome River, and Ellucian Travel & Expense Management, which provides travel expense submission and reimbursement. These tools automate the spend management process, integrating with existing finance solutions, and providing real-time expense data and analytics.

Features of Ellucian Purchase include an online shopping portal with only approved suppliers and negotiated contracts, cutting down on rogue spending and boosting visibility, guided buying to drive spend, automation of campus business processes for flexible approval routing to create fewer requisition and purchase order errors.