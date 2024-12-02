Elisa Finland, Fortumo launch direct carrier billing on Google Play

Customers will be able to pay for content from the app store by charging purchases to their phone bill. This is the second launch of Google Play carrier billing between Elisa and Fortumo, as the two companies have been working together in Estonia since 2017.

According to the press release, while the majority of Finns have a credit card, carrier billing has made it one of the preferred payment options for digital content in the country. Carrier billing has a 16.2% market share in digital gaming transactions in Finland, according to SuperData Research.

In Northern Europe, Fortumo also provides the Google Play carrier billing platform to DNA in Finland and Telia in Finland, Norway, Estonia, and Latvia.