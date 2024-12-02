Elisa Estonia and Fortumo roll out carrier billing on Google Play

From now on, Elisa’s subscribers can purchase apps and in-app content on Google Play by charging payments to their mobile phone bill.

Integrating Google Play through Fortumo allowed Elisa to save time and resources on development. The same integration will also allow Elisa to launch other merchants that are already connected to Fortumo’s platform, ranging from game developers to streaming service providers, social networks to financial technology companies. Elisa will also get access to Fortumo Insight which enables carriers to view carrier billing performance in real-time and make improvements to increase revenue.

Among others, Fortumos platform is used for app store billing by DNA in Finland, Viettel in Vietnam and Smart in the Philippines. Besides the app stores, Fortumo also works with digital media companies (Sony, Hooq, Ditto TV, Gaana), gaming companies (EA Mobile, Gameloft, Kinguin, Rovio), digital publishers (Magzter) and financial technology providers.

In order to enable global carrier billing for these merchants, Fortumo has partnered with more than 350 mobile operators across the world, including the groups Telefónica, Telenor, Singtel, Turkcell and Kyivstar, as well as leading mobile operators in India.

Fortumo is a mobile payments company that enables direct carrier billing with more than 350 mobile operators in more than 90 countries. Fortumos payment products work across a wide range of platforms including desktop devices, smartphones, feature phones, tablets and smart TVs. These products give end-users a simple, 1-click payment method to charge online purchases to their phone bill.