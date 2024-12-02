EleVia announces electronic invoicing enhancements

The new release expands automation by providing parallel invoice approvals as well as new options to store and access files. The release is compatible with both Deltek Vision and Deltek Vantagepoint. EleVias software delivers automation along with performance dashboards. Electronic Invoicing version 6.5 extends current capabilities with the following new features: EleVia Electronic Invoicing 6.5 is compatible with Deltek Vantagepoint. All EleVia Electronic Invoicing features which integrate with Deltek Vision are now available in Deltek Vantagepoint.

EleVia Electronic Invoicing 6.5 now provides parallel approvals. This enhanced process decreases the time to invoice and allows multiple approvers the ability to review and approve invoices simultaneously. Larger enterprise organizations demand faster invoicing especially for more complicated billings. Parallel Approvals dramatically improves Time to Invoice (TTI) by days and even weeks.

New options are available to store and access invoice PDF files and additional documents used in Electronic Invoicing. Options include file stream database storage (similar to Vision Files Database/TDM), cloud storage (AWS S3) and more.